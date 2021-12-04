Find out amicable way through discussion instead of MESMA: Fadnavis

Aurangabad, Dec 4:

" We have extended full co-operation to state government as an opposition party in connection with the strike of MSRTC employees. The government instead of coming two steps forward towards them is behaving in an insensitive way. Instead of taking action against them under Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA, 2011), the government should discuss with them and find an amicable way, suggested the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil were in the city to address a regional level party meeting organised at Aurangabad Gymkhana Club today between 11 am and 3 pm. The review meeting was organised after BJP has decided upon contesting 23 Nagar Panchayat elections. The feedback from the candidates aspiring to contest the elections and senior activists were taken in the meeting. The union Minister of State (MoS) for economics Dr Bhagwat Karad, BJP office-bearers Sanjay Kodge and general secretary Shrikant Bhartiya, MLA Atul Save, BJP observer of Aurangabad AMC Girish Mahajan and others were also present on the occasion.

Fadnavis and Patil also spoke to media persons after the meeting. Later on, they proceeded to attend a similar meeting organised in Nasik.

Fadnavis made the above statement when his attention was drawn towards the death of one ST employee who was on strike. He underlined that the centre point of Samna, as well as its editor, have been changed. Their recent leaders are now Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (the comment was towards MP Sanjay Raut).

" No government representative visited when fire incident took place at Nair Hospital. The government woke up when our corporators and legislators raised the issue and later on they went to the hospital," said Fadnavis in reply to a question.

He also made a severe comment saying," I had not seen ruling politicians harbouring such an ego. The public will not forgive them."