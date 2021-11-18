Fine to be levied against English schools for not teaching Marathi

Aurangabad, Nov 18:

The Education Department will levy Rs 1 lakh fine on English schools if they fail to teach Marathi subject.

It may be noted that the State Government made Marathi compulsory after the Legislature passed Marathi Language Learning and Teaching Act 2020. Marathi language subject is compulsory for all medium schools in a phased manner from standard first onwards.

The Directorate of Primary Education has instructed the Divisional Deputy Director of Education to submit a proposal to impose a fine of Rs one lakh on English schools that do not teach Marathi.

The Education Department has sought the implementation report. But, this information was not available during the Covid period. There are 4,603 schools in the

district while 824 are of English medium.

Incharge Primary Education Officer and Assistant Director of Education Dr B B Chavan said that Marathi is taught in Marathi schools, State Board English medium schools.,

it should also be taught in other Board schools like CBSE. S