First 60-year-old patient of Delta plus variant in good health

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

The health administration was on high alert after a Delta Plus patient was found in Aurangabad on Monday. The patient is a 60-year-old resident of Cidco Waluj Mahanagar-1 area. A team of health officials rushed to the spot, and found the patient working in his electric shop. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief as the patient's condition was stable.

A team from Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) and Daulatabad primary health centre visited the patient's house on Monday. The patient is currently in good health with no visible symptoms. He has not yet received a single dose of the corona vaccine. These patient underwent RT-PCR test on July 2. His report came positive on July 3. The patient was later treated at a private hospital in the city. After five days of treatment, his condition improved and was discharged from the hospital. After going for follow-up, the patient was admitted to non-covid ward due to other ailments. However, due to improvement in his health, he was again discharged after five days. After testing positive on July 3, his swab sample was also sent for genome sequencing. His report was received late on Sunday night.

Survey in the area

A survey of the area was undertaken by the health department. All the family members of the patient's family were instructed to undergo RT-PCR test. The suspected patients found during the survey will also undergo RT-PCR test.

Patient in good health

The Delta Plus patient is in good condition. He has no symptoms. The health department will conduct a survey of the area. Suspected patients will be screened for RT-PCR, said Dr Sudhakar Shelke, district health officer.