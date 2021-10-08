First fill potholes, then make helmet compulsory

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

The police administration has made helmets compulsory for the motorists from Friday. However, resident Smita Pathare and adv Vaishali Kadu-Thorat have demanded to first fill the potholes on the road and then make helmets compulsory. They said that the condition of the Jalgaon road, Jalna road and Beed Bypass has deteriorated. The residents have stepped out of their homes after long restrictions. Hence making helmet compulsory is not necessary at such priority. First, the administration must fill the pot holes and then implement such decisions.