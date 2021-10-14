Five booked for harassing lady doctor to bring Rs 10 lakh

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

The Waluj police station has filed an offence against a doctor husband and four other relatives, on the charge of harassing a doctor wife for Rs 10 lakh.

The victim complainant Dr Samina Pathan (27) stated that she got married to her distant relative Dr Shaikh Jamil (a resident of Borgaon in Sillod). She started her hospital at Limbe Jalgaon after marriage. As a result, both the couple were practicing in the hospital. The hubby started torturing and harassing her for petty reasons. Later on, the husband and his relatives intensified the harassment and pressed her to bring Rs 10 lakh from her parents. One year ago, when Dr Samina was sitting in the hospital at Limbe Jalgaon, her husband reached there, picked an argument and told her that he has seen another girl for second marriage. After pronouncing 'talaq' three times, he went away to his native place.

In the meantime, the victim lodged a complaint against Dr Jamil and her in-laws for harassing her to bring Rs 10 lakh, to the Waluj police station. Accordingly, the police booked her husband, father-in-law Basheer Shaikh, mother-in-law Badrunnisa Shaikh, brother-in-law Sabir Shaikh and sister-in-law Rani Shaikh. PSI Laxman Umbare is investigating the case.