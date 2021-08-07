Five day skill development workshop

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

The CMIA along with GIZ have organised a five day workshop skill development workshop for industry trainers from August 9. Realising the need to create skilled manpower for industries and help industry professionals update their existing skills, the CMIA's skill development academy, has organised a five day workshop for the ITI trainers. The professionals will be trained in the methods and practice with regard to industrial health and safety in five different traders. For more information, one may contact CMIA office or call on 0240-2324506, informed secretary Satish Lonikar.