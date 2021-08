Flag hoisting at Gangwal tech school

Aurangabad, Aug 17: The flag hosting ceremony was held at Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain, Kachner governed, Smt. Dhannabai Deepchand Gangwal Technical School and Junior College, Kachner, to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence Day. All Covid-19 related norms were followed. President of Lions Club Aurangabad Central Sandeep Karwa hoisted the flag. A large number of trees were planted in the school garden.

Manish Dhoot, founder president of Lions Club Aurangabad Central, secretary Santosh Gandhi, treasurer Ajay Mundada, Major (rtd) M K Nagloth, director Sunderlal Sahuji Co-operative Bank Narendra Kumar Dodal, sarpanch Kamal Fatpure, gramsevak Gadekar were the chief guests. Lions family members former president Vivek Mutha, Hemant Mutha, Rajesh Baldwa, Ramesh Kondalkar, Santosh Navander, Atul Ghuge, Sachin Kasliwal, all the teachers and non-teaching staff, Gram Panchayat members were present.