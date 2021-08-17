Flag Hoisting at Pearls Academy

Aurangabad, Aug 17: Pearls Academy celebrated the 75th Independence Day. Chief guest and the principal hoisted the national flag in the presence of the supervisors and coordinators which was witnessed by all the staff students and parents virtually.

Students from all the classes presented beautiful cultural programmes online including speeches, patriotic songs, role plays, and martial art demonstrations.

Mufti Azeem recalled the sacrifices of all the freedom fighters. The celebrations post-flag hoisting started with Qirat by Maulana Abdul Raheem.

Principal Dr Nayer Iqbal and secretary Ashfaq Motiwala extended their wishes to the students and staff.