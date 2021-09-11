Flamboyant celebrations to mark Ganesh festival in Germany

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

Festivals are closely associated with the life of Indians, irrespective of where they go and where they live. Ganesh Chaturthi festival is a very important celebration for the Marathi, Gujarati Tamil and Telugu communities of India. Similarly, the festival is also celebrated in a grand style in many major cities of Germany, where there is a large Indian population.

Although the festival is held across Germany, the most flamboyant celebrations can be seen in Berlin, which are organised by the Marathi Mitra Berlin (MMB). The organisation mostly has members of the Marathi community of the state. Giving more information, Amit Somani, an Aurangabadkar working in Germany said “Ganesh Chaturthi is best celebrated with the spirit of enthusiasm. No matter where you are, the spirit of devotion for Lord Ganesh is intact with every Indian. Unlike other places, celebrations here take place only for one day. We plan to celebrate with a grand procession and Palkhi on September 18. The procession will be the one of its kind in the history of Berlin. Not only Maharashtrians, but people from every Indian community and also people of other countries are eager to participate in the procession. Ganesh idol from Sri Hindu Ganesha temple, Berlin will be the utsav moorti and will be carried in the palkhi for the procession.”

Female lezim pathak

We introduced dhol tasha by Ramanbag Yuva Munch Ganeshotsav pathak in 2018, this year we are introducing MMB's female Lezim Pathak. The girls have been practising from the last 12 weekends. Lezim, costumes and accessories have been procured from different parts of Maharashtra. We are also going to distribute maha prasad to the devotees, said Somani.

Preserving heritage and culture

MMB has been active in Berlin since 2016 and is the leading Maharashtra Mandal that aims to preserve and spread the rich Marathi heritage and culture in Germany. It has more than 500 members, mainly in and around the city of Berlin. It is a registered non profit organisation providing the platform where the community networks, socializes and supports each other and celebrates all occasions and festivals.

German politicians to participate

All participants of dhol tasha and lezim pathak are industry professionals living in various cities of Germany. The procession has received excellent support from the Berlin city administration and Indian embassy. This will be the first time that even German politicians will be participating in the Ganesha procession.

All festivals celebrated

With a large Indian community residing in Germany, all festivals are celebrated on a large scale. Along with Ganesh Chaturthi, festivals like Independence Day, Diwali pahat, Sankranti, Maharashtra Din, Gudi Padwa, Haldi Kunku, screening of Marathi movies and dramas and get-together are organised by the association.