Flower market all set to welcome Ganpati Bappa

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

The flower market in the city is ready to welcome beloved Ganpati Bappa. The market is full of a variety of real and artificial flowers. This year, however, citizens have preferred artificial flowers for decoration of the idol.

Flowers are given more importance in Ganeshotsav and Mahalakshmi festivals and widely used for decoration. Variety of flowers arrive from flower markets in Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Parbhani, Nanded and Nizamabad. But the flowers have been dampened by the torrential rains in the last two days. Marigold, which was sold at Rs 150 per kg during Ganeshotsav last year, was sold at Rs 30 to Rs 50 per kg today. Various flowers like rose, Gerbera, Nishigandha (Tuberose), Shevanti (chrysanths), Aster, Jasmine, Dutch rose have arrived in the market. The Jasmine flower was being sold for Rs 700 per kg. Flower trader Babasaheb Tambe said, there will be inflow of 125 to 150 quintals of flowers daily during Ganeshotsav.

Artificial flowers for decoration

Since flowers do not last long and the price skyrockets during this period, artificial flowers are used widely during Ganeshotsav for decoration. Makhars from Mumbai, Delhi and Indore decorated with artificial flowers are attracting attention. They are being sold from Rs 200 to Rs 10,000.

Price of flowers:

Jasmine : Rs 600 to Rs 700 per kg

Star Jasmine : Rs 450 to 500 per kg

Marigold : Rs 30 to rs 50 per kg

Shevanti: Rs 80 to Rs 150 per k

Nishigandha: Rs 200 to Rs 300 per kg

Dutch Rose: Rs 100 to Rs 150 (20 nos)