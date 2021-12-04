Follow covid guidelines during Champa Shashti fair

Aurangabad, Dec 4:

The police officials interacted with the villagers and trustees of the Khandoba temple in Satara and appealed them to follow all covid guidelines on the backdrop of the Champa Shashti fair starting from December 5.

The administration has cancelled the permission to hold the annual fair due to the possibility of the spread of corona. Permission has been given only to devotees and small shops selling flowers and puja material. The temple trust will have to keep a strict watch and will have to ensure that all covid guidelines are followed.

On this backdrop, the police administration held a meeting of the temple trust and villagers and appealed to them to follow all protocols regarding covid and avoid crowding inside the temple. PI Surendra Malale, president of the temple trust president Sahebrao Palaskar and other members were present.

Fair to begin from Dec 5

The Champa Shashti fair will begin from Sunday with Ghatasthapana. The temple premises have been beautifully decorated with lights and elaborate arrangements have been made to keep social distancing among the devotees. The cultural and religious activities have also been restricted inside the temple premises.