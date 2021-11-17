Food lovers enjoy hygienic and healthy food

Aurangabad, Nov 17:

The city food lovers enjoyed the treat of the hygienic and healthy food during the ‘Eat Right Mela’ organised at Kalagram on Wednesday. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Aurangabad Smart City Corporation Ltd and Food and Drug Administration organised the event.

People since morning throng the Kalagram to taste various dishes made hygienically by the trained professionals.

There was an array of traditional and foreign dishes including Puranache Mande, Bhakar, chatneys, panipuri, masala milk and others. The traditional dishes from various parts of the state prepared by hotels, self-help groups, food manufacturers, agro products manufacturers and other professionals were available. People visited the venue with the family members and enjoyed the royal treat. There were a total 88 stalls in the Mela.

Various competitions and cultural programmes were also organised. The Rangoli, poster, slogan, quiz and other competitions were held on the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ and ‘Eat Right’. Dilip Khanderay and Group presented cultural programmes.

FSSAI regional director Priti Chaudhary, event head and joint director FSSAI joint director Sanjeev Patil, deputy director Sukant Chaudhary, assistant director Amol Jagtap, Food and Drug Administration joint commissioner Uday Vanjari, assistant commissioner Ajit Maitre, food safety officer Vighneshwar Thevar, technical officer Dr Rajkumar Andhale and others were present.

Walkathon and training tomorrow

Walkathon and training on food safety session will be organised on Thursday (November 18). FSSAI will provide training to the food bussiness operators, street food vendors and hotelier. Awareness about the food safety will be created among the people through the walkathon. The officers and volunteers will tell the importance of food safety to the people during Walkathon.