Footwear shop gutted in fire
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 3, 2021 08:45 PM2021-11-03T20:45:01+5:302021-11-03T20:45:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 3: Ashirwad Footware shop at Pishor Naka in Kannad city caught fire in the wee hours on ...
Ashirwad Footware shop at Pishor Naka in Kannad city caught fire in the wee hours on Wednesday and the articles to the tune of Rs 15 lakh reduced to ashes. PSI Sarjerao Jadhav and his team on receiving the information rushed to the spot and informed the owner and fire brigade.