Foreign scholarship registration for general category students begins

Aurangabad, Sept 21:

The online registration process for a foreign scholarship for meritorious students of the general category of the State began on Tuesday.

It may be noted that the State Government announced the scholarship from the academic year (AY) 2018-19 so that 20 meritorious students can pursue courses like postgraduate (PG), PG Diploma and Ph D in the top 200 universities of the world.

The scheme was not implemented in the year 2020-21 because of restrictions on financial expenditure due to Covid situation. It decided to implement for the academic year 2021-22.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has started inviting applications for the scholarship. Candidates can visit the portal (www.foreignscholarship2021.dtemaharashtra.gov.in) and fill the application form. The annual income limit of a candidate and their parents should not be above Rs 8 lakh for the AY 2021-22.

The last date of the registration is October 18. Candidates will have to submit a copy of the online application form, original documents and their attested copies at the regional office of DTE between September 23 and October 20.

The DTE announced that those candidates who took admissions for the first year in the academic year 2020-21 can apply for the scholarship, which will be approved from the second year of the course.