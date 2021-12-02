Forest bids adieu to leopard found dead upon tree

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

The officials of the Department of Forest (DoF) today have performed last rites upon the leopard, which was found dead on a Neem tree, in Amdabad Shivar of Kannad tehsil, last night. The foresters of Pishore Circle completed the formality and the veterinarian Dr D V Chole performed the post-mortem.

It may be noted that the range forest officer (RFO, Sillod) S K Bhise and his team recovered the leopard lying dead on a neem tree, from the farm of Mangalsingh Rajput, at Amdabad Shivar, on Wednesday night. The animal was brought to the office of Pishore Circle. Dr Chole performed the autopsy on Thursday morning. Later on, the last rites were performed on the leopard at the office campus. The officials are waiting for the report to know the cause of the leopard's mysterious death. Forest team comprising S Nagare, Amol Waghmare and others were present on the occasion.

Leopard arrested

Six days ago, the forest officials succeeded in evacuating a young leopard from the well and arresting in a cage from the same village. The drive to save the animal was jointly was undertaken by the police, DoF and villagers.

Meanwhile, the local villagers mentioned the movement of one more leopard in the vicinity. According to them, the villages Nachanvel, Amdabad, Aadgaon and Mohadi are situated at a distance of 4-5 km away from the forest land. Hence the villagers urged the DoF officials to arrest the third one soon.