Form voters awareness forum
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 8, 2021 09:40 PM2021-10-08T21:40:01+5:302021-10-08T21:40:01+5:30
The chief electoral officer of the state election commission Shrikant Deshpande on Friday directed to form a voters awareness forum to create awareness for voting among the industrialists, company workers, government and semi government officials and new voters. He was speaking in a meeting in the district collector office. Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, industrialists, association members and company representatives were present.