Former corporator’s son beats old man

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

A former corporator’s son, along with his two accomplices, severely beat a 58 years old man near the Cidco flyover at Mahajan Colony on Monday at around 8 pm. A case has been registered at the Mukundwadi police station in this regard.

The old man Ashok Ganpatrao Kulkarni (Thackeraynagar, N-2, Cidco) has a business of selling Agarbattis. Some unidentified person threw a stone at him, and he was going to the Mukundwadi police station to lodge a complaint about it. When he reached the Mukundwadi bus stop, former corporator Damuanna Shinde’s son Shivraj Shinde and his two accomplices came near him and took him near the Cidco flyover. They severely beat him with fists, kicks and sticks. A case has been registered at the Mukundwadi police station.