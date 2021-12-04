Former corporator’s wife raped by friend

Aurangabad, Dec 4:

Former corporator of Malegaon municipal council has been arrested on the charges of raping wife of his friend and former corporator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation by giving her sedatives in a cold drink. The accused clicked the video of the incident and later raped her frequently for three years, the victim mentioned in her complaint. A case has been registered against the accused Nadimuddin Aliuddin Shaikh (35, Times Colony) in Begumpura police station and the police arrested him as soon as the case was registered.

As per the complaint, accused Nadimuddim Shaikh is a friend of her husband, who is a former corporator of AMC. When her husband was in jail for some time, Nadimuddim helped her family in a difficult time. He also helped her husband to come out of jail.

On February 8, when she was going to her parent’s home at Chelipura, Nadimuddim stopped her at the Town Hall area and asked her to sit in his car. He then gave her sedatives in cold drink and raped her taking her to an unknown place. He also clicked a video of the incident. He threatened her to make the video viral and raped her frequently.

Later, she told about it to her husband and a complaint was lodged in Begumpura police station. Under the guidance of PI Prashant Potdar, PSI Vishal Bodkhe registered a case on Friday night.

The police arrested him as soon as the case was registered. He was presented before the court on Saturday and has been remanded in police custody for two days. PSI Jyoti Gaat is further investigating the case.