Former employees loot Gas Agency’s money

Aurangabad, Nov 12:

The cashier of the Aditya Gas Agency, Cidco, Hemant Sundarlal Gudiwal was looted his Rs 3,51,190 on October 22 at 8.30 pm. The Cidco police have resolved the case and unveiled that the two former employees of the Gas Agency had planned the loot. The police have arrested five accused and one juvenile in this connection. The arrested have been identified as Sanket Madhukar Veldode (25, Ektanagar), Pawan Prabhakar Dongardive (21, Ambar Hills), Sagar Prabhudas Parthe (22, Misarwadi), Sameer Amjad Pathan (21, Jadhavwadi), Vikas Rajendra Bankar (21, Ambedkarnagar) and a juvenile in this connection. The police seized Rs 64,000 cash, motorcycle, mobile phones all amounting to Rs 2,53,300. Cidco police station PI Sambhaji Pawar said cashier Gudiwal was going to give the cash collected in the entire day to the owner, who lived near Prozone Mall. The former employees Sanket Veldode and Vikas Bankar and their accomplished stopped Gudiwal on the way and took away the cash. Special squad PSI Ashok Avchaar investigated the matter and found that the former employees of the agencies had planned the loot. The police then searched and arrested the accused. The police action was executed by PI Sambhaji Pawar, second PI Vinod Salgarkar, PSI Avchar, Santosh Mudiraj, Vijayanand Gawali, Irfan Khan, Ganesh Nagare, Shivaji Bhosale, and Swapnil Ratnaparkhi. The accused during interrogation confessed that they had stolen the money. They spent the money on liquor and purchasing costly articles. Rs 64,000 cash and articles worth Rs 2,53,300 have been seized from them, Pawar said.