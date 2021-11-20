Former mayor oppose process re-appointing Jayant Kharwadkar in AMC

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

The former mayor Tryambak Tupe, through a letter, addressed to the principal secretary (State Urban Development Department), has urged him not to approve the proposal of granting six months service extension to the retired Town

Planner of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (Town Planning section) Jayant Kharwadkar. Tupe claimed that the post has to be filled on deputation by the government.

Kharwadkar has officially retired on October 31, but the AMC administration has passed a proposal of granting six months extension to him under Section 53 (1) of Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act. The proposal is sent for final

approval of the state to the UDD.

Tupe underlined that Section 53 (1) is for a new appointments and the state has released an independent order in 2016 if any retired officer has to be appointed on a special project with an extension of six months. On the basis of this order, the

AMC administration has granted an extension to a few officers, while some officers are given appointments, although they were not under their jurisdiction. Hence, how come the extension could be granted to Kharwadkar as per the new

appointment under Section 53 (1), stated Tupe in the letter.

He also mentioned that passing the proposal illegally is a serious issue. The post of Town Planner is now not on the AMC's establishment. As per the new Service Rules, the post (Town Planner) has to be filled on deputation. Hence the state government should scrap the proposal of AMC, stated Tupe.