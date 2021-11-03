Former Tuljapur council president, brother get conditional bail

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice M G Shevlikar granted conditional bail to the former Tuljapur Municipal Council president Devanand Rochkari and his brother Balasaheb Rochkari on the personal bonds of Rs 15,000 each. The conditions in the order included that the accused should not interfere in the investigation, should not pressurize the witnesses, and should be present whenever the investigating officers call them.

According to the details, Mankawati Tirth is an ancient and historic monument situated in the jurisdiction of the Tuljapur Municipal Council. According to the order issued by the district collector, an inquiry committee was established to investigate the misappropriation in the land of this monument.

In the report, it was stated that the then municipal council president Devanand, his brother Balasaheb and others had duped the government by preparing the papers of the monument in their names. Based on the report, the Tuljapur Municipal Council administrative officer lodged a criminal complaint in this regard against two brothers.

After their arrest, their bail pleas were rejected by the Osmanabad session court. Hence, they submitted an application in the Aurangabad division bench. Adv Prashant Katneshwarkar and Adv Sandeep Andhale appeared for the applicants.