Foundation Day of ‘Jivhala’ celebrated, member senior citizens attend in large numbers

Aurangabad, Nov 24: ‘Jivhala’, an organisation of senior citizens, Jalannagar, Aurangabad celebrated its 8th Foundation Day, recently with great enthusiasm. Senior citizens attended the function in large numbers.

The election of its fourth Executive Body was conducted under the supervision of Shankar Mehetre as per the bye-laws of the organisation and the following members were elected for the new term.

President - Vaman Jadhav; vice-president - Bhavna Kulkarni; secretary - Ganesh Gune; treasurer - Ashok Deshpande; convener - Rangnath Bansode; deputy secretary - Shankar Mehetre and members - Jairam Girhe and Sushil Mansingka.

The function started with Ganesh Vandana by Vasanti Deshpande, Sulabha Joshi and Vinaya Shinde followed by presentation of annual cultural and financial report by Ganesh Gune and Ashok Deshpande. Other seniors also expressed their views.

The newly-elected president Jadhav thanked all for electing him. The function concluded after prayers. This organisation of seniors has done a great service of the society over the last nine years.