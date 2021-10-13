Founder’s Day celebrated in River Dale

Aurangabad, Oct 13: The Founder’s Day was celebrated at River Dale school, recently. Chairman Bhaishree Rameshbhai Patel, Tara Ben Patel, Bhavesh Patel, Kajal Patel, trustees Dr Makarand Deshpande and Dr Pravin Somani, Sakshi Deshpande, principal Dr Sudhir Hadke and the academic head along with the entire staff were present. Rameshbhai Patel was felicitated on his birthday. Students presented Garba dance and an energetic song. Dr Manisha Takalkar, Dr Gitesh Dalvi, Dr Vijaykumar Walture, Dr Sachin Suryawanshi, Dr Dilip Thombre, Dr Dhanshri Naik, Dr Kiran Chhabda, Dr Rashmi Dalvi, Dr Sharvari Kulkarni were honoured. Sanveer Kaur Chhabda, senior journalists and winners of the international and inter-school Chitratsav – 2021 a drawing competition were honoured. Students from more than 75 institutions including a participant – Mousami Mansingka from Robinson Middle School from Texas USA, participated. The trophy winning schools were Nath Valley lifted the trophy followed by Orchid Techno School. Toddlers Nursery was declared winner in Pre-Primary Section.