Founder’s Day Celebration @ Wockhardt Global School

Aurangabad, Sept 10: Founder’s Day was celebrated at Wockhardt Global School (WGS) with various activities and competitions spread over 3 days, recently.

The Day is celebrated to honour the contribution of Wockhardt Group Founder Chairman Dr Habil Khorakiwala in the field of education and research.

Founder’s Cup Open Invitation championship was held at the WGS. Due to the pandemic, sporting events were replaced by literary and art events including: ‘Declamation: Shakespeare revisited’ (winner was Shrawani Thate); ‘Dreams are made on paper’ (winner - Shreeya Gandhi); and ‘Quizztival’ (winners - WGS team of Shambhavi Gaware and Ruhika Mishra:). WGS were declared the Founders’ Cup Champions-2021.

Early Years Learners showcased various learner profile attributes donning the roles and attires of celebrities for a Fancy Dress activity.

Primary Years students from across the globe enrolled for poetry, dance, singing and story board creating competitions to depict their chosen Learner Profile Attributes. More than 60 students participated in various inter-school competitions.

Middle Years and Diploma Programme students were engaged in diplomatic WGS MUN sessions spread over two days as chairs, vice-chairs with over 100 delegates participating and negotiating from across India.

The celebration culminated with an Investiture Ceremony to usher in the new student council, to hand over the badges and to administer the oath. Teachers’ Day was also celebrated.