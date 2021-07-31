Four mobile towers in cantonment area

Aurangabad, July 31:

The Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB) will set up four mobile towers in the cantonment area. This will resolve the long pending issue of mobile connectivity of the cantonment residents.

Giving more information, chief executive officer of ACB Vikrant More said, nearly 20,000 residents of the cantonment area had to face difficulties due to lack of mobile network in the cantonment area since several years. The residents and political activists had several times demanded to allow construction of mobile towers in cantonment. Taking this into consideration, the principal director of the southern command, South division, Pune gave permission to construct mobile towers in cantonment area. Hence mobile towers will be set up at Nehru Chowk, Cantonment office premises, Nagar Naka and Golwadi area. The responsibility has been handed over to Tower Vision India company. These mobile towers will be owned by reputed mobile companies in the country.