Fraudsters from Haryana steal Rs 50K from Osmanpura ATM

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The Satara police had recently arrested two fraudsters from Haryana while withdrawing money by tampering the SBI ATM at Beed By-pass Road recently. The arrested Mohammad Yayha Khurshid (21) and Zakir Khurshid (23, both residents of Bhudwas multhan 10, Mewat, Nagina, Nuh, Haryana), during investigation, revealed that they have withdrawn money from three ATMs in the city. They confessed that they withdrew Rs 50,000 by tampering the machine of the Bank of India ATM centre at Osmanpura’s Mandal Road. Accordingly, the bank officers checked the transactions and found that Rs 50,000 was withdrawn on July 24. Hence, they stole money from three ATMs centres in the city, it has been unveiled. Two cases have been registered against them at the Osmanpura police station and one at the Satara police station. Presently, they are in the police custody and will handed over to the Osmanpura police after the period of custody is over, the sources said.