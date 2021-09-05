Free 2D Echo testing camp for students

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, Aurangabad district, and Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital jointly organised a free 2D Echo testing camp of the suspected cardiac patients in the Anganwadies and Schools in the district at Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital on September 5.

Cardiologists Dr Mahendrasingh Parihar, Dr Sachin Mukhedkar, Dr Ranjeet Palkar, and the team examined the children. District Civil Hospital medical officer Dr Pradeep Kulkarni and resident medical officer Pallavi Pagdal inaugurated the camp.

Bajaj Hospital’s chief administrative officer Dr Natasha Varma, Medical director Dr Milind Vaishnav, head of the cardiology department Dr Ajit Bhagwat and others were present.

Students from ZP and municipal corporation schools were referred to the camp. In all, 78 children were examined in the camp. Surgeries will be conducted on 18 children from the government schemes, while medicine treatment will be given to 22 students. Moreover, 22 students have been called for the re-examination after few days, while 28 students were normal.

Umesh Dhavne, Vikas Meshram, Kailas Tatikondalwar, Dr Santosh Rathod, Dr Ravindra Borde, Dr Fareen Shaikh, Dr Sharad Rathod, Dr Mayura Goswami, Dr Vandana Chavan, Dr Siddharth Ingole, Dr Pramod Ingole, Sunil Thombre, Sunil Nerpagar and others took efforts for the success of the camp.