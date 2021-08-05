Free cataract camp by Hazari Hosp, Endress

Aurangabad, Aug 5: Hazari Nursing Home will host the 12th annual free cataract surgery camp in association with Endress Hauser. Fifty free cataract operations will be performed for the needy people from economically weaker sections of society. Patients will be checked for the free cataract operations in a screening camp at Hazari Nursing Home Samarthnagar, on August 10 from 9.30 am to 4 pm. Operations will be done over the following 4-6 weeks.

Prior registration can be done by calling 02402333500/ 02402322160/ 8830112531 during office hours, said Dr Ajit Hazari.