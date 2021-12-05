Free discussions on euthanasia needed

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

“Ever since the discussions on euthanasia started, many changes were seen in India about it. Nowadays, the concept of mercy killing has reached a certain stage. But, we avoid talking about death. The issue of mercy killing needs to be discussed. Although the process is legally lengthy, it should be smooth,” said Dr Shivkumar Iyer, professor and head of the Department of Intensive Care, Bharati University.

He was speaking at a programme jointly organised by MGM Medical College and Hospital, Astha Foundation, Pankh Foundation and Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine at MGM on Sunday.

Justice Prasanna Warale from Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court, MGM Vice-President Dr P M Jadhav, Dr Narendra Vaidya from Astha Foundation and Dr Anand Nikalje were the chief guest.

Dr Iyer said the main obstacles in making the concept of euthanasia a reality included fear of death, lack of awareness among doctors, inadequate communication and fear of the law among doctors. He said that the obstacles can be easily overcome.

Justice Warale said death is the ultimate truth and there is no escape from it.

“But, there are no free discussions on it, The life expectancy has increased due to medical research, yet, there is a need to consider whether the artificially extended life is real life. When the matter came before the court, various aspects were taken into consideration. The patients and their relatives should listen to the doctor, so that, they have an understanding between two parties,” he said.

He also shed light on various cases in this regard. Dr Anand Nikalje made introductory remarks. Mayuri Pore conducted the proceedings. Dr Rohan Gundre proposed a vote thanks.