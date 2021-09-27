Free sugar tests at 25 places tomorrow; aim to conduct a million tests in a day in country

Aurangabad, Sept 27: Free sugar tests will be conducted at 25 sites in Aurangabad on September 29 as part of a nation-wide drive.

According to details, the Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India had launched a 100-day Defeat Diabetes campaign on July 1 to create awareness about the disease. It has reached out to 123 million people in this mission. Under the same activity, blood sugar testing camps will be carried out all over India with a target of doing 1 million tests. This is an official attempt for Asia Book of Records for maximum sugar tests in one day.

As part of this activity, free testing will be done in Aurangabad too. It is mandatory to follow Covid-19 guidelines at these sites. Those who have completed vaccination and have registered will be given priority.

Dr Mayura Kale, Dr Aheson Shaikh (RSSDI); Dr Santosh Ranjalkar, Dr Yashwant Gade (Indian Medical Association), Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya (Government Medical College and Hospital, GMCH), Dr Ranjana Deshmukh (Dr Hedgewar Hospital), Dr Rajiv Mundada, Dr Anita Deshpande, Chandrakant Choudhary (Rotary Club) have requested the citizens to seek benefit of the activity.

Free testing will be held at the following places:

Dr Mayura Kale, Gokul Sweet Corner, N-4, Cidco; Ishwar Hospital, Padegaon; Medicine OPD, GMCH (10 am to 1 pm); Dr Mayur Bhosale, Detect Lab, Reliance (10 am to 2 pm); Chandrakant Chaudhari, Bhendala Grampanchayat; Jyoti Kathar (Rotary Club, Midtown); Rahul Bodhankar, (Rotary, Aurangabad, Central); Dr Aheson Shaikh (Shahganj); Dr Ranjana Deshmukh (Hedgewar Hospital), Dr Sanjay Devre; Medicheck Pathology laboratory, Banjara Colony Chowk, Shivaji High School Road; Dr Pramod Sarwade (Jubilee Park); Dr Deepak Kendre (N-2, Cidco); Dr Suvarna Nikam (Rural Hospital, Karmad); Dr Prashant Chaudhari (Mrutyunjay Clinic, Cidco); Dr Vishal Thakre, Sai Medicity Hospital, N-11, Jalgaon Road (6.30 am to 1 pm); Dr P S Patni (Tyagi Bhavan,

Arihantnagar); Dr Jabi Patel, Padegaon; Dr Sanmati Thole (Hudco,N-9 and Raja Bazaar); Dr Anant Kadethankar (Ulkanagari); Dr Sharddha Parlikar (N-5, Cidco); Dr Gitesh Dalvi (Chaitanyanagar, Garkheda); Dr Dnyaneshwar Gajbhar (Sindhi Colony), Dr Nilesh Lomte, Doodh Dairy Signal; Dr Archana Sarda (Stepping Stones High School) and Dr Nitin Sancheti (Jawaharnagar Colony).