Free thali offer costs businessman Rs 90,000

Cyber criminals dupe people by advertising free thali offer of Bhoj hotel

Aurangabad, Nov 30:

A businessman was duped for Rs 90,000 by a cyber criminal through an advertisement displaying free thali offer of the Bhoj hotel on social media.The incident took place in Naregaon area in the evening of September 24.

Babasaheb Pandharinath Thombre was watching Facebook on his mobile when he saw the advertisement of Bhoj hotel offering one thali free on purchase of one thali. He called the number on the advertisement around 7 pm. A cyber criminal posing as the staff asked him for the credit card information. Accordingly, Thombre gave all the details. At the same time, the dupester transferred Rs 89,890 from his bank account to his own account online. He withdrew Rs 49,000 twice in just two to five minutes. Thombre realized that he had been cheated. He then approached the cyber branch. But he was sent to Cidco police station. A case has been registered at MIDC Cidco police station and PI Vitthal Pote is further investigating the case.

Fraudulent advertising continues

Police have speculated that several people in the city may have been cheated after seeing the advertisement. The police have appealed to not share the OTP numbers or other details to calls and online links and free advertisements.

One account closed, another opened

It has been repeatedly stated that no such advertisement is being made by Bhoj hotel. The matter has been reported to the cyber police several times. However, even after one account was blocked on social media, the criminals were opening another account and cheating people.