Free vaccination drive for devotees

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

As a part of social commitment, the New Aurangabad Shri Ganesh Mahasangh has organised free vaccination drive today.

A total of 250 devotees took their first and the second doses of vaccines from 11 am to 4 pm. The health personnel including doctors and nurses of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) contributed to the task.

The founder of Mahasangh Babanrao Didore Patil, president Balasaheb Salunke Patil, executive president Shankar Mhatre Patil, secretary Ashok Pagar, treasurer Uddhav Savare Patil, former corporator Rajaram More Patil, joint secretary D D Gavhad Patil, Ramesh Disagaz, Sahebrao Mhaske Patil, Kashinath Jadhav, Vikas Muthal, Vishal Didore Patil, Ajay Didhore Patil and Parmeshwar Shinde were present on the occasion.