Friends kill youth for liquor

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

An 18-year-old youth from Nakshatra Park in the Kanchanwadi area was murdered by his two friends by hitting on his head as he refused to pay money for liquor on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Digambar Kakde. The Satara and crime branch police arrested two suspects Vikas Rahatwad alias Vikya and Sandeep alias Gurjar Dharasingh Mulekar (both residents of Kanchanwadi). According to the details, the accused and the deceased were friends and used to drink liquor together. On Sunday at around 3 pm, Mahesh and his friend Rahul Bedke went to drink liquor at an under-constructed building opposite of Varsha Wine Shop in the Kanchanwadi area. Vikas was already present there while Sandeep joined them afterward.

They drank for an hour, and later the accused again asked Mahesh for money to bring more liquor, but he refused. Hence, there was a dispute between them. Vikas caught Mahesh's hair and dashed his head on a slab. Sandeep then took a brick and hit on his head.

Rahul tried to intervene, but they beat him also due to which he fell unconscious. Mahesh suffered severe bleeding in his head, and he died on the spot.

PI Surendra Molale, API Sunil Karale, crime branch PSI Datta Shelke and others arrested both the suspects on Monday afternoon. After murdering Mahesh, both the suspects took money from his pocket and brought liquor, and drank it on the ground floor of the same building.

Again in the evening, the suspects drank liquor with few friends. Vikas, in an inebriated condition, told his friend how they killed Mahesh. Sandeep said that they wanted to kill Pitya Devkate, but Mahesh died. One of their friends recorded all this narration in his mobile phone, and the police got concrete evidence against the suspects.