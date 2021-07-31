Friendship teaches us to understand & trust people

By Mehboob Inamdar

Kerron Vaishnav (director, NGO):

For me, friendship is like a river that flows continuously. It may change it’s a path but will not dry up. Tamara Petrovich (Project Consultant, Belgrade, Serbia) is my friend who lives thousands of miles away from here. I met Tamara Petrovich during a training programme at Paralia, Greece, organised under the Erasmus Plus project in 2016-17 for the representatives and students of six different countries.

Our friendship weaved gradually. I can describe our friends like what William Shakespeare has said: “A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.” She is a trainer for skill enhancement and gender equality.

When we had free time during the training, Tamara and I got acquainted with each other. She was curious to know about Yoga as she was learning it while I am a Yoga trainer. So, we discussed many things about Yoga.

We both are in touch on returning here after the training. We started to hold virtual meetings regarding training and Yoga and became close friends.

It helped both of us for business relations and personal basis. Now, this friendship flourished with a social impact by providing support for students in India for free mentoring and training. Tamara helped me for getting a project on fashion and supported my organisation to get into that industry. She supported my students in starting a business and shipping their products to Latvia, Serbia, Cyprus, and China.

She loves Indian food very much. We will meet again in the coming October for a project. I will provide Yoga training to her and her team at her House. I will also prepare some delicious dishes from Indian Menu for her. I hope to protect and nurture our friendship for life. Friendship is priceless. Never let go of your real friends who support and nurture you unconditionally. It teaches us to understand and trust people.