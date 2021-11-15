FSSAI to organise Eat Right Mela, Walkathon to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Auragabad, Nov 15:

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will organise ‘Eat Right Mela’ on November 17 and a ‘Walkathon’ on November 18 as part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, joint director of FSSAI (Western Region) Sanjiv Patil said that various programmes were planned at Aurangabad, Nagpur, Pune and Mumbai in the State to commemorate 75 glorious years of progressive India and its rich history.

‘Eat Right Mela’ will be held at Kalagram in the city on November 17. The event will commence on Wednesday morning while it will be inaugurated at 5.30 pm on the same day. Chairman of Editorial Board of Lokmat Group of Newspapers and former MP Vijay Darda and Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers Rajendra Darda will be the chief guests. FSSAI approved or non-approved food vendors, hawkers and sellors will be given free training on food safety in the mela. Each participant will also get a certificate.

Food and Drugs Administration Minister Dr Rajendra Shingne will be the chief guest for the walkathon to be taken out from MGM Sports Complex on November 18. The first 400 participants will get a free T-shirt and cap.

Also, there will be poster making, slogan, tagline and rangoli contests for children and adults. The quiz contest will be conducted for students. The first winners of each contest will get Rs 4,000 while the second and third prize winners will be given cash prizes of Rs 2,500 and Rs 1500 respectively. They will also be provided a certificate.

Eat Right Mela will have food stalls, quiz contests, sessions on awareness and cultural programmes.

Sanjiv Patil said that Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation, FDA-Aurangabad and MGM University are assisting to organise the programmes. FDA joint commissioner Uday Vanjare, Ajay Mhetre, food safety officer Vigneshwar and others were present at the briefing.