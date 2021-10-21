Prolific writer Ruchira Darda recently authored five books in English which will keep the little ones as well as grown-ups riveted. Loving characters, incidents happening in day to day life, simple but gripping language and attractive images make these books must read…

Fun for the parents and kids

If one were to answer in one word what the children across the world like the most, then it would be stories. Storytelling has been the traditional style of passing on knowledge from generation to generation.

Writing a story for young children requires deep thought, careful illustration of characters and scenes. The book must stimulate the reader as much as it should entertain them. Stories become a favoured medium to pass on lessons on moral values, life skills and creativity to the reader, with ease.

Many such interesting books have been written by Ruchira Darda! Her simplistic writing style connects easily with children and adults alike. You can be sure to find yourself in her stories. Interesting everyday characters like a mother and a child, depicted through animal protagonists bring to the table a third person experience too.

Shera, the lion cub who doesn’t want to go to school as he fears punishment or the bear baby who awaits validation from friends to feel better about himself, are some of the situations that Ruchira addresses in her stories. In this age of countless distractions and constant need to spend time learning, her books are a pleasant escape that address the current need for simpler skills that make our life mindful.

The most interesting part of the books is they do not explain everything to the children. Instead, children are given direction and encouraged to think, stressing upon the importance of thinking skills and experiencing. Hence, the learning varies from individual to individual and from one read to another. Being a spiritual and parenting coach herself, Ruchira Darda has several years of experience of working with children and adults, stressing on direction and that experience is clearly reflected in the writing. That is why the character of the mother in many of her stories does not pick on her children but is able to direct the relationship and conversation to facilitate the learning for the child. Ruchira’s books have something for the parent and the child for sure.

Her books are available at Crossword Stores and online, on amazon.com and at Quadrangle in Aurangabad.