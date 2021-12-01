Function of Santpith starts after 4 decades

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

The Santpith at Paithan started functioning on Wednesday after the wait of four decades.It may be noted that Santpith was proposed nearly 40 years ago to spread knowledge of saints literature of all sects.

Its commencement was delayed for one or another reason. The State Government handed over Santpith’s management to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) in September 2021. Bamu completed the admission process for five courses recently.

Addressing a meeting of students and teachers meeting of Santpith at CFART auditorium, 11 am, on Wednesday, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the commencement of Santpith is a historic movement.

He said that Santpith is a fire altar of sacred knowledge that should give direction to society. Marathi Department head Dr Dasu Vaidya and Santpith coordinator Dr Pravin Wakte were also present.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole pointed out that it cannot be forgotten that many took efforts for Santpith.The proposal of autonomy and Rs 23 crore fund submitted with Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant was approved.

District Guardian Minister Subhash Desai made available Rs 1 crore for repair and other works through the District Planning Committee (DPC).

“The admission process for five introductory courses with each 20 intake began on September 22. A total of 132 students took admission against 100 seats. Values which are declining in modern life need to be improved,” he said. He said that a memorandum of understanding would be signed with Gujarat Technological University. Dr Vaidya and Dr Wakte also spoke.

There is admission enquiry about the five-courses-Sant Tukaram Gatha, Warkari Sampradai, Dnyaneshwari Granth, Mahanubhav Sampradai and Eknath Gatha-not just from Marathwada but also from Pune, Dubai, America, Kolhapur and Solapur