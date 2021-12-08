Fund of Rs 85 Cr sought to repair weirs, lakes & ponds in district

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

The Zilla Parishad’s Irrigation Department has sought Rs 85.56 crore fund from the State government immediately to repair KT weirs and percolation tanks in the district.

It may be noted that a total of 888 KT weir, 659 cement weirs, 43 irrigation lakes and 42 percolation tanks were constructed in the district to increase the irrigation capacity. Because of this year's torrential rains, most of the lakes, weirs were filled in August. There was heavy rain twice in September and October, damaging 170 irrigation lakes, KT weirs and small dams.

Also, many lakes and weirs developed cracks while some of them were washed away. The Irrigation Department of ZP prepared a plan to repair weirs and ponds. Also, the water schemes disrupted ted because of rains need fund. The repair works need Rs 85.56 crore. The ZP Irrigation Department has requested the government to provide this fund immediately. Executive engineer of the Irrigation Department Santosh B said “A total of 220 ponds and weirs were damaged two years ago. The Government approved fund to repair 120 weirs. The demand for remaining weirs was sought.”