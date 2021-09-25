Funds for proposed roads will be diverted for filling up the potholes

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

State Public Works Department minister Ashok Chavan on Saturday lamented that the funds for proposed roads will be utilised for filling up the potholes on state highways.

Speaking to the reporters in a press conference on Saturday, he said that Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded and further to Telangana border will be connected to the Samruddhi Expressway and land acquisition will be completed till March 2022. This will reduce the distance to Mumbai by 190 km and will make it possible to reach Mumbai in 5.30 hours instead of 12 hours. Chavan also clarified that the Congress state president has opposed the new three member panel system for the municipal elections. There will be no effect of the new system in Nanded. Despite the Congress determined to fight the battle on its own, there might be different decisions on the local level, he clarified.

Chavan said that there is no difference between the stand of the state government and Sambhaji Raje Bhosale. But there will be complications till the 50 per cent reservation limit is raised. With the implementation of the ordinance, the OBCs will get 50 per cent reservation. Chavan also showed the letter written by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding starting of Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train instead of Mumbai-Ahmedabad.

Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve is also ready to start Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train. Our demand is to start the Nanded-Hyderabad and Aurangabad-Pune-Mumbai bullet train. I am sure Danve will give a positive reply. Congress district president Dr Kalyan Kale, Seva Dal president Vilasbabu Autade, former MLA Subhash Zambad, city president Hisham Usmani, Ravindra Kale, Namdeo Kale and others were present.

Rs 542 crore to be spent on repair work

Chavan said that heavy rains have caused severe damage in Marathwada. It will cost Rs 542 crore to repair 92 damaged bridges. Over 31.50 lakh farmers in Marathwada have been affected by heavy rains. So far, 67 per cent punchnama has been done. Crop insurance companies do not cooperate with farmers. Five states, including Gujarat, have taken a stand against insurance companies.