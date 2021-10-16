Funds lying unspent in the social welfare department

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

The general secretary of regional Congress Dr Jitendra Dehade has submitted a memorandum to the minister of state for social justice, Dr AS Vishwajit Kadam regarding the unspent funds of the social welfare department. The department has unspent funds of Rs 4.40 crore and no proposal has been received from the beneficiaries for its allotment.

Farmers who have a well be given an electric motor pump under by the department. Some schemes also include oil engine pumps, PVC pipes for pipelines, Xerox machines, flour mills, computers, laptops, chilli powder machines, sprinkler sets, driver training, financing for the purchase of cows or buffaloes for dairy business and goat rearing. For 2020-21, some schemes are 100 per cent subsidised, while in some schemes, the beneficiaries can avail the benefits by contributing 20 per cent.

Dehade in the memorandum said that the social welfare department has set aside funds for each scheme and the number of expected beneficiaries. An appeal last year to avail benefits under the scheme did not get the expected response. This has allowed last year's funds to be used this year. Also, an additional Rs 1.5 crore has been received this year. A revised order should be issued for the benefit of the poor and the list of beneficiaries should be sought from the Gram Panchayat office and the distribution authority should be given directly to the Zilla Parishad.