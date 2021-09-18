Funds to expand scope of clusters in rural areas

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said that for the development of rural areas, the Central government will provide funds for employment generation by expanding the scope of the cluster while speaking in a programme organised to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Waluj on Saturday.

Dr Karad said various development works are being done by the Central government through clusters for development of rural areas. He said that he would provide funds for job creation by expanding the scope of the cluster. MLA Bamb said the bank would provide financial assistance to women self-help groups to start various industries. He said that efforts are underway to ensure that all sections of the society get the benefit of various schemes of the Central and state governments. During the programme, loans and grants were distributed to PMJSY, PMEGP, women self-help groups, tractors were distributed to farmers groups and materials were distributed to beneficiaries of various government schemes. MLA Prashant Bamb, ZP deputy chairman L G Gaikwad, district president women wing Pushpa Kale, president of the Lokvikas bank Eknath Jadhav, former chairman Jyoti Gakwad and others were present.