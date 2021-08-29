G H Raisoni University team emerges winner in moot court contest

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

G H Raisoni University School of Law (Saikheda, MP) emerged the first winner in the final round of the 21st national moot court contest conducted by M P Law College on Sunday.

A total of 14 teams from the different parts of the State participated online in the first round of the competition on Saturday, while five times qualified for the final round held online today.

Justice V G Bist (Judge, Bombay High Court Bench at Aurangabad) and Justice Ravindra Borde (former Judge, Bombay High Court) were the judges for the competition. The teams argued on the case of ‘Freedom of Speech and Expression’.

The names of the winners of the competition are as follows;

--First prize winner-G H Raisoni University School of Law (Saikheda, MP)- Rs 7,000 cash prize and late adv S A Deshmukh Trophy.

--Runner up team-D E S Nawalmal Firodiya Law College (Pune)- Rs 5,000- a cash prize and late adv S A Deshmukh Trophy.

--Best Mooter in Both rounds award - Tufel Sharif (from G H Raisoni University, School of Law), with late adv S A Deshmukh Trophy.

--Best petitioner from final round - Sanjay Maji (Rizvi Law College, Mumbai)-Rs 2,000- a cash prize and late adv L N Sirsamkar Trophy.

--Best respondent from final round – Riddhi Wasu (G H Raisoni University, School of Law)- Rs 2000-cash prize and Manikchand Pahade Law College Trophy.

--Best Mooter in Preliminary round- Tufel Sharif (G H Raisoni University, School of Law), with Ghate Foundation Trophy.

--Best Memorial-final round award–Md Mustafa ( Rizvi Law College), Md Ayyan (Faculty of Law, Jamia Milia Islamia), Diksha Devsingh (DES Navalmal Firodiya Law College) - with Manikchand Pahade Law College Trophy.

Principal Dr C M Rao, S N Morey, Dr Aparna Kottapalle, Pratibha Girbane, Abhay Jadhav and others took efforts for the success of this event.