Gamblers arrested with articles worth Rs 2.31L

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

The Satara police arrested gamblers gambling at an open space behind Shubhlabh Apartment in Nakshatrawadi area on Thursday night.

Acting on a tip off, PSI Shankar Shirsat and his team raided on the open space and arrested the gamblers. The police seized cash, mobile phones and motorcycles, all amounting Rs 2,31,680. The arrested have been identified as Raju Keshav Chaubhe, Devidas Prabhakar Navghare, Kaduba Vithoba Raghude, Dattu Dada Phandade, Ravindra Mahadev Manore, Deepak Sandu Ragade, Ashok Raosaheb Gayake and Arun Sarjerao Shinde. A case has been registered at Satara police station.