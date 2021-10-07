Gandhi Jayanti celebrated at MGM Clover Dale School

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

Mahatma Gandhi Mission’s Clover Dale School celebrated 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi virtually, recently. Dignity of labour was propagated by conducting a cleanliness drive on the school campus. ‘Sut garlands’ were offered to the idol of Bapu and “Vaishnav Janato” bhajan was sung.

The school conducted activities like poster-making, slogan writing and speech competitions to uphold the teachings of Gandhiji. All the students actively participated in the activities and were imbued with Gandhian values and thoughts. School director Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Dr Namrata Jajoo, principal Dr Sulekha Sharma-Dhage, mentor Ramesh Thakur and coordinator Varsha Potdar appreciated students.