Ganesh idol making contest at Clover Dale

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, MGM Clover Dale School organised an environment- friendly ‘Subject integrated Ganesh idol making competition’ through a virtual platform. The workshop was organized to promote awareness about the spiritual and cultural ideals behind the Ganpati celebration and to promote artistic skills using subjects like science, Math, SST, languages, Sports, Music, dance and Art. Students from grade 1 to 10 came up with creative ideas and made eco-friendly Ganesha idols from alphabets, shlokas, poems, coins, leaves, utensils, flowers, lentils, grains and clay. The workshop was organized under the guidance of the CCA coordinators Suraj Shinde and Ankush Samadhan.