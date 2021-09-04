Ganesh Mandals should work like corona warriors

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

Ganeshotsav is for all. However, the crowd in front of the Ganesh mandals will have to be avoided this year as well. Whether it is Ganesh Mahasangh Utsav Samiti or office bearers of Sarvajinik Ganesh Mandals, everyone should work like a corona warrior, appealed NCP state president and water resources minister Jayant Patil here on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the office of the Shri Ganesh Mahasangh Utsav Samiti at Balaji Dharamshala in Shahganj. Health minister Rajesh Tope was also present. Speaking on the occasion, Patil said that the police will also work in a sympathetic manner during Ganeshotsav and will explain the mistakes without taking any strict action. Expressing happiness over the decrease in the number of corona patients in the district, Tope said that considering the increase in the number of corona patients in Kerala, the Ganesh Mahasangh and the Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals should take care that the area should not be crowded during Ganeshotsav. MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, founder president of the Mahasangh Utsav Samiti Prithviraj Pawar, city president Abhishek Deshmukh, former MLA Kailash Patil and others were present.

Tradition of 97 years

Shri Ganesh Mahasangh Utsav Samiti is celebrating the 97th Ganeshotsav this year. Founder president Prithviraj Pawar, chairman of the committee, has been working for the last 51 years. Former mayors Rashid Mamu and Syed Akram were also felicitated by the ministers for showering flowers during the immersion procession every year.