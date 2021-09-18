Ganeshotsav celebrations at PSBA English school

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

Ganeshotsav was celebrated with great pomp and gaiety at PSBA English School. Primary head Aparna Pimple highlighted the importance of Lord Ganesha and Ganesh Chaturthi. Principal Padma Jawlekar introduced chief guest Pradeep Singhi and guest of honour Sayali Singhi (Bhosekar).

The guests were felicitated by administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar. She urged the students to stay rooted with Indian culture and explained the significance of the festival. Students presented dance, song and skit depicting the importance of Lord Ganesha.

Pradeep and Sayali Singhi guided the students about the numerous opportunities they have in future. The programme was anchored by Siddhi Ijardar and Koyal Ingale of Std VIII. Manasi Patil, supervisor proposed a vote of thanks.