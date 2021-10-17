Gang of fake police looting people busted

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

A team of the Cidco MIDC police arrested four members of a gang posing as police and looting a jeep driver and cleaner. The police have seized the cash and bike from them.

PI Vitthal Pote said four persons were threatening a Bolero vehicle (MH28 BB 1628) driver and cleaner claiming that they are police. They then forcibly took Rs 11,000 from them.

A case was lodged in the Cidco MIDC police station. The police started investigation and checked the CCTV footage. Based on that, the police arrested Sumit Kailas Gadhve (26, Ramnagar, Mukundwadi), Maroti Balaji Kale (Aloknagar, Satara area), Yogesh Rajendra Chandne (32, Mukundwadi) and Puja Kisan Jadhav alias Puja Sachin Deshmukh (28, Ahmedpur, Latur, presently living at Aloknagar, Satara area). The police have seized Rs 11,000 cash and a bike used in the crime.

The police action was executed by PI Pote, PSI Dinkar Songire, ASI Vilas Purnapatre, constables Dashrath Jadhav, Ganesh Raut, Nitin Sundarde, Shahid Patel, Sandeep Jamdhade, Vikrant Pawar, Nitin Mote, Harsing Bohra, Suvarna Dhakne, Aswini Kale and others.