Gang stealing articles worth Rs 6L from company busted

Aurangabad, Nov 19:

Aluminum, electricity wires and other articles worth Rs 6.40 lakh were stolen from Sai Balaji Alignment Company at Agathan Shivar in Gangapur tehsil in a truck on November 15. During the investigation, it was unveiled that a gang of thieves from Misarwadi has stolen the articles. The local crime branch of the Aurangabad rural police arrested the gang members, informed PI Santosh Khetmalas.

Sanjay Zaverilal Chandalia, a trader from Lasur Station runs a company Sai Balaji Alignment company in a farm at Agathan Shivar. A case of theft in the company was registered at Sillegaon police station. The local crime branch after investigation arrested Mobin Mohabbat Khan (41), Naim Khan Mehmood Khan (34), Ajay Madhukar Tribhuvan (20, all residents of Misarwadi) and Vinod Laxman Jadhav (22, Sathenagar, Waluj).

The accused confessed that they have stolen articles from Karmad police station and Chandanzira (Jalna) police station jurisdiction also. The police have seized stolen articles amounting to Rs 3,20,440 and truck (MH 20 DE 4738) amounting to Rs 5 lakh. The gang used to steal scrap from the companies and sell it. The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Nimit Goyal, additional SP Dr Pawan Bansode by PI Khetmalas, PSI Vijay Jadhav, Vitthal Rakh, Dipesh Nagzare, Ganesh Gangve, Valmik Nikam, Rahul Pagare, Sanjay Tandale, Babasaheb Nawale, Dnyaneshwar Mete, Yogesh Tarmale, Jivan Gholap and others.