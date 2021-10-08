Garland in demand during Navratri

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

The demand for flowers has seen a significant jump in the Navratri season as nearly a thousand garlands are being sold in the city everyday. There is also huge demand for flowers. On Friday, a pair of garland was sold for Rs 500.

The demand for flowers has gone up since the beginning of Navratri festival. Variety of flowers are being sold in the City Chowk flower market that includes jasmine, marigold, rose, tuberose, gaillardia and mumingtons. But the marigold flower has been damaged due to heavy rains resulting in prices to plummet. Marigold flowers that are sold at Rs 40 per kg are now being sold at Rs 15 to 20 per kg.

But the prices of other flowers has remained stable. Gaillardia is sold at Rs 20 to 25, jasmine at Rs 800 per kg, tuberose at Rs 100 and mumington at Rs 70 to 120. There is a huge demand for flowers by the saravajanik mandals. Also, garlands are purchased in large number for household idols and rituals. Along with Aurangabad district, the city receives flowers from Jintur, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalgaon and Nagar districts.